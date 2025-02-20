Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned that corruption has become deeply ingrained in society and will not be curbed without accountability.



"Corruption has, unfortunately, become a culture… and it will not stop unless there is real accountability," Aoun said during a meeting with the National Anti-Corruption Commission.



He urged the commission to enforce the law without hesitation, emphasizing the need for integrity. "Let your conscience and morals be your guide, and do not succumb to pressure from any party," he said.



Aoun stressed that in the coming phase, everyone must be subject to the law, "starting with the president himself."