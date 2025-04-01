Israeli defense firm Elbit gets $130 million European rocket supply deal

Middle East News
01-04-2025 | 03:55
High views
Israeli defense firm Elbit gets $130 million European rocket supply deal
Israeli defense firm Elbit gets $130 million European rocket supply deal

Elbit Systems, Israel's largest defense firm, said on Tuesday it received a $130 million contract to supply advanced rocket munitions to an unnamed European country.

The contract for the Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS), an advanced and versatile artillery rocket system capable of launching a wide range of ammunition types from a single platform, will be performed over three years.

The system, Elbit said, offers precision strike capabilities with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

Under the deal, Elbit will supply a variety of advanced rocket systems that are designed to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the customer's defense forces.


Reuters
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

