Speaker Berri discusses regional developments with the European parliamentary delegation
Lebanon News
20-02-2025 | 09:03
Speaker Berri discusses regional developments with the European parliamentary delegation
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a delegation of the European Parliament from the Socialist and Democratic MPs group on Thursday at the second presidency headquarters in Ain El Tineh, in the presence of Speaker Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan.
Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in Lebanon and the broad region, political and field developments, and ways of cooperation and coordination between the Lebanese Parliament and the European Parliament in various fields, especially in the legislative domain.
Separately, Speaker Berri received the outgoing Indonesian Ambassador to Lebanon, Hajriyanto Yasin Thohari, who came on a farewell visit and a delegation from the embassy upon the end of his diplomatic mission.
Lebanon News
Parliament Speaker
Nabih Berri
Discussion
Second Presidency Headquarters
European Delegation
Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Lebanon's PM Salam highlights importance of joint efforts for security and stability with Iraq
