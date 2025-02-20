Speaker Berri discusses regional developments with the European parliamentary delegation

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a delegation of the European Parliament from the Socialist and Democratic MPs group on Thursday at the second presidency headquarters in Ain El Tineh, in the presence of Speaker Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan.



Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in Lebanon and the broad region, political and field developments, and ways of cooperation and coordination between the Lebanese Parliament and the European Parliament in various fields, especially in the legislative domain.



Separately, Speaker Berri received the outgoing Indonesian Ambassador to Lebanon, Hajriyanto Yasin Thohari, who came on a farewell visit and a delegation from the embassy upon the end of his diplomatic mission.