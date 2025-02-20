EU Commissioner Dubravka Suica visits Lebanon to discuss reforms and Mediterranean Pact

Lebanon News
20-02-2025 | 11:09
High views
EU Commissioner Dubravka Suica visits Lebanon to discuss reforms and Mediterranean Pact
EU Commissioner Dubravka Suica visits Lebanon to discuss reforms and Mediterranean Pact

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, arrived in Lebanon Thursday on her first mission to the Middle East.  

According to a statement from the European Union, the visit reaffirms the EU's strong support for Lebanon's new political momentum, calling it "an opportunity for all Lebanese to share the same national future as part of a common, peaceful, and prosperous destiny." 

The EU reiterated its commitment to Lebanon and its people, emphasizing that the visit will also serve as a platform for broad consultations on the new Mediterranean Pact.  

Suica is set to meet Lebanon's new leadership, including President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji. Discussions will focus on the priorities for implementing the EU's support package, particularly regarding key economic and governance reforms essential for Lebanon's recovery.  

The visit is part of a series of high-level consultations aimed at shaping the new Mediterranean Pact, which has been developed in close collaboration with Mediterranean partners and EU member states. The pact seeks to address shared challenges, strengthen ties between nations, support economic growth, and enhance regional security.  

Suica is scheduled to deliver a press statement from the presidential palace in Baabda at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21.

