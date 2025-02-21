MP Cesar Abi Khalil says FPM to participate in Hezbollah leaders' funeral

MP Cesar Abi Khalil announced that the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) will take part in the funeral ceremonies of Hezbollah's leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine through a parliamentary delegation.



In an interview with LBCI, Abi Khalil stated, "Our relationship with Hezbollah is similar to our relationships with other parties. We are Lebanese and communicate on that basis. As MPs, we meet in parliament and interact with our colleagues."



He added, "A parliamentary delegation will be formed to attend the funeral. This is both a humanitarian and national duty. We are Lebanese, and we stand together in times of grief."