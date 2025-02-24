PM Salam discusses economic cooperation, development projects, and refugees in series of meetings

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Monday with a delegation from the Lebanese Business Council in Kuwait, led by Ali Hassan Khalil, to discuss ways to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two countries.



Salam thanked the council for its efforts and expressed hope for the return of Kuwaiti visitors to Lebanon, highlighting the deep-rooted relationship between both nations.



He also noted the importance of the recent visit by Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya in boosting bilateral cooperation.



Khalil, in turn, emphasized the council’s role in promoting economic partnerships and investment, stating that the private sector remains committed to Lebanon’s growth.



He reaffirmed the council’s support for the Lebanese government and encouraged stronger business ties between Lebanese and Kuwaiti companies.



Salam also met with members of the National Moderation Bloc,” including MPs Sagih Atieh, Ahmad Kheir, Ahmad Rustom, and Walid Baarini.



Discussions centered on the government’s policy agenda, focusing on the development of Qlayaat Airport.



A dedicated committee will be formed under Salam’s leadership to oversee the project, which is expected to create 2000 jobs and stimulate economic growth in the Akkar region and beyond.



Separately, MP Bilal Houshaymi met with Salam to discuss security measures at Beirut Airport and along the Lebanese-Syrian border, welcoming steps taken by the government.



He also raised concerns over contractual university professors and undocumented Syrian students in Lebanese schools, calling for a clear resolution to these issues.



In another meeting, Salam received Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon Ashraf Dabbour, with talks focusing on the situation of Palestinian refugees in the country.