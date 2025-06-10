News
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
Lebanon News
10-06-2025 | 13:13
The Lebanese Army is currently inspecting a previously destroyed building in the Saint Therese area of Beirut's southern suburbs.
The inspection is being carried out at the request of the ceasefire monitoring committee.
