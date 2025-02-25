Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist

Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader MP Mohammad Raad condemned the international community's failure to prevent mass atrocities, arguing that global conscience has become meaningless in the face of expanding military power among major nations.



During the parliamentary session to discuss the ministerial statement, he said, "With the increasing militarization of global powers, the world's conscience becomes nothing more than ink on paper, allowing and even protecting acts of genocide."



He also framed resistance as a moral and religious duty, emphasizing that standing up for justice is a principle all faiths uphold.



"The victory of righteousness is a call echoed by all religions. It was the path of Christ, the Prophet, and every pioneer of change. It was also the path of our martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," he stated.

Furthermore, Raad spoke on Israel's war on Lebanon, saying, "Regardless of what has been said about the war, we have not yet finished our evaluation."