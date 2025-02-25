Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist

Lebanon News
25-02-2025 | 05:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist

Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader MP Mohammad Raad condemned the international community's failure to prevent mass atrocities, arguing that global conscience has become meaningless in the face of expanding military power among major nations.  

During the parliamentary session to discuss the ministerial statement, he said, "With the increasing militarization of global powers, the world's conscience becomes nothing more than ink on paper, allowing and even protecting acts of genocide."  

He also framed resistance as a moral and religious duty, emphasizing that standing up for justice is a principle all faiths uphold.  

"The victory of righteousness is a call echoed by all religions. It was the path of Christ, the Prophet, and every pioneer of change. It was also the path of our martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," he stated.
 
Furthermore, Raad spoke on Israel's war on Lebanon, saying, "Regardless of what has been said about the war, we have not yet finished our evaluation."
 
Addressing Lebanon's newly formed government, Raad dismissed the political debates surrounding its formation and the criteria used to assemble it. 

"We will move beyond all the discussions about how this government was put together and the standards that were supposedly followed," he stated, adding that Hezbollah would engage with the government while looking ahead to the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He stressed the importance of holding fair elections on time, without delays. "Our participation in this government carries many messages," he concluded without elaborating further.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

MP

Mohammad Raad

Global

Silence

Killings

Religious

Resistance

LBCI Next
MP Hadi Aboul Hessen during parliamentary session: We grant confidence to the government in hopes of achieving reform
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Hezbollah's MP Mohammad Raad emphasizes Lebanon’s right to defend sovereignty against Israeli threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Al Rahi says during Sunday Mass: We must stand firm and resist for Lebanon’s future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad slams US envoy's remarks as 'blatant interference'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: Criticizes government formation efforts and calls for early elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: Hezbollah's strength in Lebanon evident in funeral procession

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

MP Michel Daher says economic improvement key to solving Lebanon's financial crisis during parliamentary session

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians, threats to countries' national security

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:51

Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-21

Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from Egypt's Sisi to attend Arab Summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:09

Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
15:45

Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More