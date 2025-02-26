MP Ibrahim Mneimneh says ministerial statement offers hope; calls for justice and accountability

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh stated that the ministerial statement's general themes provide encouragement and hope.



He emphasized that with the state's restoration of its right to control decisions of war and peace, there is now an opportunity for national dialogue, urging the activation of diplomatic efforts to confront Israeli occupation.



Mneimneh asserted that the country cannot function without justice and accountability for the crimes committed against the Lebanese people.



He underscored the importance of supporting an impartial investigation into the Beirut Port explosion and urged the government to address the cases of hundreds of detainees without trials to ensure justice for victims and acquit the innocent.



He expressed support for the Prime Minister in making appointments free from political interference to ensure transparency and called for electoral law reforms, looking forward to conducting municipal elections on schedule.



Mneimneh noted that reforms in the financial sector present a challenge for the government and called for a thorough examination of the reasons behind the losses and who benefited from them. He stressed that accountability and transparency are essential for addressing the crisis.



He acknowledged that over the past three years, they have been confronting those responsible for the economic crisis and recognized that the battle would not be easy.



During this "foundational" phase, Mneimneh expressed support for the Prime Minister, stating that the hopes of the people rest on the government's success and that they will monitor the government's work while granting it confidence based on its ministerial statement.