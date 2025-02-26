MP Abdel Karim Kabbara grants conditional confidence to government

26-02-2025 | 05:28
MP Abdel Karim Kabbara grants conditional confidence to government
0min
MP Abdel Karim Kabbara grants conditional confidence to government

During the parliamentary session discussing the ministerial statement, MP Abdel Karim Kabbara questioned the government about the fate of Tripoli's development, asking whether there was a concrete rescue plan for the city, which he described as being on the brink of economic collapse. 

Addressing officials advocating for a strong state, he challenged them on what they would deliver for Tripoli in their new roles.  

Kabbara announced that he would grant the government his vote of confidence but emphasized that it would come with strict oversight. 

"We will give the government a chance while keeping a close watch for any shortcomings to ensure accountability," he stated.

