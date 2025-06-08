Israel confirms possession of body of Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

08-06-2025 | 11:12
Israel confirms possession of body of Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Israel confirms possession of body of Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

The Israeli military confirmed on Sunday that it holds the body of Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, after a formal identification process was completed.

According to a report by Sky News Arabia, the Israeli news outlet Ynet stated that the identification was conducted officially and with certainty. Mohammed Sinwar, a senior commander in the military wing of Hamas, was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis nearly a month ago.
 
