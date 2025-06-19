News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon
Lebanon News
19-06-2025 | 07:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Thursday with U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Grand Serail, joined by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri and Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed.
Talks centered on Lebanon's plan to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees. Salam emphasized the need for coordinated efforts between Lebanon, UNHCR, and the Syrian government to ensure conditions are in place for a safe and dignified return, along with the necessary international support to make that possible.
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
UNHCR
Syria
Refugees
Lebanon
