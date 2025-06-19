PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon

Lebanon News
19-06-2025
High views
PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon
0min
PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Thursday with U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Grand Serail, joined by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri and Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed.

Talks centered on Lebanon’s plan to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees. Salam emphasized the need for coordinated efforts between Lebanon, UNHCR, and the Syrian government to ensure conditions are in place for a safe and dignified return, along with the necessary international support to make that possible.

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

UNHCR

Syria

Refugees

Lebanon

