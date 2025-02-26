News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Faisal Karami urges stronger commitment in ministerial statement, supports government
Lebanon News
26-02-2025 | 12:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Faisal Karami urges stronger commitment in ministerial statement, supports government
MP Faisal Karami called on Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to replace the phrase "We want a government" in the ministerial statement with "The government commits to," stressing the need for clear and binding commitments from the government.
Karami, affirming his belief in the importance of national solidarity in this new term, stated that he would grant the government his confidence.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
MP Faisal Karami
Commitment
Ministerial Statement
Next
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: No blocking third in government, ministerial statement must be clear
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: No blocking third in government, ministerial statement must be clear
0
Lebanon News
09:18
MP Cynthia Zarazir withholds confidence from government, criticizes ministerial statement
Lebanon News
09:18
MP Cynthia Zarazir withholds confidence from government, criticizes ministerial statement
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
MP Fouad Makhzoumi criticizes ministerial statement but grants government confidence
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
MP Fouad Makhzoumi criticizes ministerial statement but grants government confidence
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
MP Moawad's speech on ministerial statement: Backs government, calls for sovereignty and reform
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
MP Moawad's speech on ministerial statement: Backs government, calls for sovereignty and reform
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:14
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
Lebanon News
13:14
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
0
Lebanon News
13:03
MP Firas Hamdan grants confidence to government, Berri responds to question on ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
13:03
MP Firas Hamdan grants confidence to government, Berri responds to question on ceasefire agreement
0
Lebanon News
13:00
PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans
Lebanon News
13:00
PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Israel strikes Gaza within hours of ceasefire accord with Hamas, residents say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Israel strikes Gaza within hours of ceasefire accord with Hamas, residents say
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
0
Lebanon News
07:41
Lebanese lawmakers express support for government during parliamentary session
Lebanon News
07:41
Lebanese lawmakers express support for government during parliamentary session
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims
2
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured
3
Lebanon News
14:24
Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral
Lebanon News
14:24
Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral
4
Lebanon News
06:14
Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals
Lebanon News
06:14
Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals
5
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road
6
Lebanon News
04:29
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
Lebanon News
04:29
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
7
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
8
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More