Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun congratulated the government, its prime minister, and its members on gaining Parliament’s confidence, expressing gratitude to the speaker and lawmakers for fulfilling this constitutional duty.



“I appreciate the confidence vote granted by MPs and respect the stance of those who withheld it, as opposition in our parliamentary democratic system is a right, a duty, a necessity, and a responsibility,” he said.



He praised the “unifying national positions on openness to dialogue and recognition of the Lebanese state’s authority on major national issues, as reflected in several key stances in recent days, forming a foundation for the national rescue effort.”