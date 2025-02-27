Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that Israeli forces were "staying indefinitely" in a buffer zone on the border with Lebanon, adding their deployment there was "situation-dependent."



"There is a buffer zone (on the border with Lebanon). It wasn't easy, but I stood my ground, and we received a green light from the United States, we gave them a map, and we are staying indefinitely -- this is situation-dependent, not time-dependent," Katz said at a conference, according to a statement issued by his office.



AFP