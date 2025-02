Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee reported that an airstrike targeted the Hermel area on Thursday, allegedly killing Hezbollah member Mohammed Mahdi Ali Shaheen.



Adraee claimed in a post on X that Shaheen "oversaw deals involving the purchase of weaponry on the Syrian-Lebanese border since the implementation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."



Shaheen "was one of the prominent members of Hezbollah's unit responsible for the Bekaa region in Lebanon, which has recently been active in smuggling weaponry from Syria into Lebanon," he said on Friday.



"In his role, Shaheen was responsible for executing deals involving the purchase of weaponry for the group, coordinating the arrival and distribution of shipments to various units to support the continued rebuilding of Hezbollah's capabilities."



"Shaheen worked with various traders and smugglers along the Syrian-Lebanese border, collaborating with Hezbollah," Adraee added.

#عاجل 🔸هاجمت طائرة لسلاح الجو يوم الأمس في منطقة الهرمل بتوجيه من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية وقضت على المدعو محمد مهدي علي شاهين، وهو من مخربي حزب الله الذي أشرف على صفقات إرهابية من شراء الوسائل القتالية على الحدود السورية اللبنانية منذ دخول التفهمات بين إسرائيل ولبنان إلى حيز… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 28, 2025