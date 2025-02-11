News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Norwegian aid group lays off 1,700 workers over US aid freeze
World News
11-02-2025 | 08:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Norwegian aid group lays off 1,700 workers over US aid freeze
Norsk Folkehjelp, a major Norwegian aid group that specializes in demining operations, said Tuesday it would let go 1,700 workers in 12 countries following the U.S. decision to freeze foreign aid payments.
The charity said in a statement that 40 percent of its funding to clear mines and other explosives had been lost.
AFP
World News
Norway
Aid
Group
Workers
US
Aid
Freeze
Next
Trump says could 'conceivably' withhold aid to Jordan, Egypt if they don't take in Palestinians
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
UNRWA Lebanon says not impacted by US aid freeze or new Israeli law
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
UNRWA Lebanon says not impacted by US aid freeze or new Israeli law
0
World News
2025-01-27
UN chief concerned at US aid freeze, seeks more exemptions
World News
2025-01-27
UN chief concerned at US aid freeze, seeks more exemptions
0
World News
2025-01-25
US issues freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review: Reuters
World News
2025-01-25
US issues freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review: Reuters
0
World News
2025-01-29
Judge blocks Trump freeze on federal aid spending
World News
2025-01-29
Judge blocks Trump freeze on federal aid spending
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:21
Greece announces support measures for Santorini workers amid quakes
World News
10:21
Greece announces support measures for Santorini workers amid quakes
0
World News
07:29
India to host next AI summit: French presidency
World News
07:29
India to host next AI summit: French presidency
0
World News
07:20
Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development
World News
07:20
Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development
0
World News
07:14
Pope calls Trump migrant deportations a 'major crisis'
World News
07:14
Pope calls Trump migrant deportations a 'major crisis'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Former PM Najib Mikati meets US Ambassador Lisa Johnson in Tripoli
Lebanon News
08:27
Former PM Najib Mikati meets US Ambassador Lisa Johnson in Tripoli
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-10
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-10
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Mikati condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian statehood, calls for fairer UN action
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Mikati condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian statehood, calls for fairer UN action
0
World News
06:08
Islamic State attacks military bases in Somalia's Puntland with car and motorbike bombs
World News
06:08
Islamic State attacks military bases in Somalia's Puntland with car and motorbike bombs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
3
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
4
Lebanon News
14:47
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
Lebanon News
14:47
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
5
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
6
Lebanon News
11:33
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Berri facilitated government formation, stresses need for cohesive cabinet
Lebanon News
11:33
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Berri facilitated government formation, stresses need for cohesive cabinet
7
Lebanon News
03:13
President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
Lebanon News
03:13
President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
8
Lebanon News
11:52
UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability
Lebanon News
11:52
UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More