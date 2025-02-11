Norwegian aid group lays off 1,700 workers over US aid freeze

11-02-2025 | 08:07
Norwegian aid group lays off 1,700 workers over US aid freeze
Norwegian aid group lays off 1,700 workers over US aid freeze

Norsk Folkehjelp, a major Norwegian aid group that specializes in demining operations, said Tuesday it would let go 1,700 workers in 12 countries following the U.S. decision to freeze foreign aid payments.

The charity said in a statement that 40 percent of its funding to clear mines and other explosives had been lost.


AFP
 

World News

Norway

Aid

Group

Workers

US

Aid

Freeze






