News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
28-02-2025 | 02:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
On Friday, February 28, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 10,000, while diesel declined by LBP 5,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,473,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,513,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,382,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-21
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-21
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-07
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-07
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-21
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-21
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
0
Lebanon News
02:02
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites
Lebanon News
02:02
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites
0
World News
2025-02-24
Human rights around the world 'being suffocated': UN chief says
World News
2025-02-24
Human rights around the world 'being suffocated': UN chief says
0
World News
02:55
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian assassination plot against senior Putin-linked Orthodox priest
World News
02:55
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian assassination plot against senior Putin-linked Orthodox priest
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
3
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:34
Two Israeli strikes target Hermel
Lebanon News
10:34
Two Israeli strikes target Hermel
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
6
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
7
Lebanon News
05:16
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
Lebanon News
05:16
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli PM Netanyahu tightens grip on power as hostage deal and military strategy unfold
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli PM Netanyahu tightens grip on power as hostage deal and military strategy unfold
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More