Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Friday, February 28, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 10,000, while diesel declined by LBP 5,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,473,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,513,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,382,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000