In his first interview since being elected, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun spoke to Asharq Al-Awsat about his plans for reform, state sovereignty, and Lebanon's foreign relations.



Days before his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, President Aoun expressed his desire for Lebanon to be included in Saudi Vision 2030, praising Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to help end Lebanon's presidential vacuum. He emphasized that the Lebanese people have grown weary of conflicts waged on their soil and political infighting.



Aoun underscored the importance of Lebanon's relations with other nations based on mutual respect rather than favoring certain political factions. He stated that true sovereignty means the state must have sole authority over war and peace decisions and exclusive control over arms.



Addressing national security, Aoun stressed that Lebanon's national security strategy must extend beyond military concerns to encompass all state resources. He affirmed that only the state should be responsible for national defense, declaring that no other entity should assume this role.



Regarding United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to its implementation, particularly in the south. He also welcomed remarks by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who acknowledged the state's role in diplomacy and governance.



On domestic governance, Aoun said he, along with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, aimed to form a government meeting people's expectations. He urged the public to judge its performance based on its achievements.



Discussing Lebanon's diplomatic approach, Aoun highlighted the importance of diplomacy, economic initiatives, and military readiness in shaping state policy. While advocating for resolving conflicts through diplomacy, he noted that, as a military man, he must always prepare for worst-case scenarios, including potential military confrontation.



Regarding Israeli troop presence in southern Lebanon, Aoun said he was not surprised that Israeli forces remained in five locations despite an agreement brokered by the U.S. and France. He confirmed ongoing diplomatic efforts to pressure Israel into withdrawing.



Aoun described Lebanon's relationship with the United States as essential, particularly regarding military assistance, noting that 90% of Lebanon's military aid comes from Washington.



On relations with Syria, Aoun stressed the need to move forward based on mutual respect. He highlighted border security, maritime and land border demarcation—including the Shebaa Farms—and the urgent need to address the Syrian refugee crisis as key priorities.



Aoun characterized his relationships with Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam as excellent, emphasizing continuous communication and consultation.