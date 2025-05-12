Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'

Lebanon News
12-05-2025 | 14:23
Hezbollah&#39;s Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with &#39;hope&#39;
0min
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'

In a speech Monday evening, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that Israel's recent actions have only strengthened the group's commitment to its positions and its military readiness. 

Qassem strongly supported Lebanon's newly elected president, General Joseph Aoun, describing the new era as one filled with "great hopes," in which Hezbollah sees itself as a full partner.

Qassem outlined three national priorities moving forward: halting Israeli aggression, violations, and occupation while securing the release of captives; accelerating post-war reconstruction, which he said is the government's responsibility; and rebuilding the Lebanese state economically and socially, including the recovery of depositors' funds frozen in the banking system.

He also praised the recent municipal and mukhtar elections as evidence of the Lebanese people's enthusiasm for state-building, saying the electoral participation demonstrated public will for reform and renewal.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Era

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

