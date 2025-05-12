In a speech Monday evening, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that Israel's recent actions have only strengthened the group's commitment to its positions and its military readiness.



Qassem strongly supported Lebanon's newly elected president, General Joseph Aoun, describing the new era as one filled with "great hopes," in which Hezbollah sees itself as a full partner.



Qassem outlined three national priorities moving forward: halting Israeli aggression, violations, and occupation while securing the release of captives; accelerating post-war reconstruction, which he said is the government's responsibility; and rebuilding the Lebanese state economically and socially, including the recovery of depositors' funds frozen in the banking system.



He also praised the recent municipal and mukhtar elections as evidence of the Lebanese people's enthusiasm for state-building, saying the electoral participation demonstrated public will for reform and renewal.