PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget

Following a Cabinet session at Baabda Palace on Thursday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the need to complete the remaining reform provisions of the Taif Agreement.



He announced that a decision was made to resume Cabinet meetings at the Government Cabinet headquarters.



Salam highlighted that the Cabinet is an institution independent of both the president and the prime minister. He also stated that ministers have agreed to draft a detailed list of necessary reforms for each ministry and establish a timeline for their implementation.



Additionally, the Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget by decree. It tasked the Finance Minister, Yassine Jaber, with preparing a proposal within a week to review the fees included in the budget.