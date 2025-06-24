Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon

Air France announced it will resume flights to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday and to Lebanon on Thursday, following a temporary suspension due to escalating regional conflict.



A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and both Dubai and Riyadh will resume on June 25, 2025.



The company had halted operations on Sunday amid heightened tensions following the outbreak of war between Israel and Iran, particularly after U.S. airstrikes targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities.