Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon

Lebanon News
24-06-2025 | 11:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon

Air France announced it will resume flights to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday and to Lebanon on Thursday, following a temporary suspension due to escalating regional conflict.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and both Dubai and Riyadh will resume on June 25, 2025.

The company had halted operations on Sunday amid heightened tensions following the outbreak of war between Israel and Iran, particularly after U.S. airstrikes targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Air France

Flights

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-21

Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-18

Syrian Air says it is resuming its direct flights to UAE on Sunday

LBCI
World News
2025-04-22

Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE from May 13

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-13

US and Saudi Arabia to sign deal on energy investments and nuclear technology

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

MEA to resume flights to Baghdad with adjusted departure times

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06

Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut

LBCI
World News
13:50

Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:37

Rockets fired from Iran target Haifa, army urges residents to take shelter

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More