Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates three defendants in Beirut Port blast case

The lead investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case, Judge Tarek Bitar, interrogated three defendants: General Security Brigadier General Adel Francis, former head of the Higher Customs Council Brigadier General Assad Tufayli, and former Beirut customs director at the port Moussa Hazimeh. He decided to release them under investigation.



Bitar is set to hold a session next Friday to interrogate retired General Security Brigadier General Mohammad Hassan Moukalled.



With Mokalled's interrogation next week, Bitar will conclude the first phase dedicated to questioning 12 newly charged defendants. He will then begin scheduling sessions to interrogate the remaining defendants, including politicians, security officials, and judges, according to the National News Agency.