Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.



Qassem renewed his thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its continued support to Lebanon and its resistance against Israel, and for standing by Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and independence, stressing the fraternal relations between the Lebanese and Iranian peoples.