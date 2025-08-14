Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping

The Lebanese army’s Intelligence Directorate carried out a special operation in Hermel, arresting (B. J.), one of the country’s most wanted fugitives. He faces dozens of arrest warrants for crimes including kidnapping, theft, smuggling, and drug trafficking.



The suspect is also among those accused in the abduction of Pascal Sleiman. He was taken to a military facility for questioning under the supervision of the relevant judicial authorities.