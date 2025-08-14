Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping

Lebanon News
14-08-2025 | 08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
0min
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping

The Lebanese army’s Intelligence Directorate carried out a special operation in Hermel, arresting (B. J.), one of the country’s most wanted fugitives. He faces dozens of arrest warrants for crimes including kidnapping, theft, smuggling, and drug trafficking.

The suspect is also among those accused in the abduction of Pascal Sleiman. He was taken to a military facility for questioning under the supervision of the relevant judicial authorities.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Intelligence Directorate

Hermel

Pascal Sleiman

President Aoun urges new prosecutors to uphold justice equally and restore public trust
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
