News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
14-08-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The Lebanese army is finalizing its plan to centralize weapons under state control and implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 across the country, ahead of presenting it to the cabinet at the end of the month.
According to LBCI sources, the plan will rely on military, financial, and timeline frameworks, supported by U.S. technical assistance and the backing of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism.
The army’s plan builds on the ceasefire agreement, which marked the start of an initial plan launched under Joseph Aoun, who was then commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces and is now president, focusing on the south of the Litani River. The next phase will extend across Lebanon.
The timeline for the army to collect weapons by the end of this year could be extended to better match conditions on the ground.
Financially, while the army and security forces await $1 billion annually over 10 years from international donors to strengthen equipment and personnel, U.S. support will continue at $150 million per year, alongside salary increases and an expansion of troops to 4,500 fully equipped personnel—or more, as implementation progresses.
On the ground, the plan calls for enhancing military capabilities on land, in the air, and at sea. The air force will be strengthened for reconnaissance and aerial surveillance missions. The navy will be upgraded to secure coasts and territorial waters.
On land, the plan will involve organizational restructuring and advanced training for units deployed south of the Litani, along the borders, and internally, in preparation for expanding the roles of all units tasked with reconnaissance, surveillance, and security operations to other areas.
The plan is divided into three phases beyond the south of the Litani River: up to the Awali River, Greater Beirut, and the Bekaa. Each phase defines objectives and the arms to be collected, allowing for gradual and coherent implementation.
The army’s anticipated plan is expected to outline the operational and security requirements at a politically sensitive moment, though political backing and consensus are not guaranteed.
In other words, by the end of August, the cabinet could face a difficult crossroads if it approves the army’s weapons collection plan and insists on assigning the army to implement it on the ground, even without the approval of the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Weapons
Security Council
Resolution 1701
Hezbollah
Amal Movement
Joseph Aoun
Next
Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-24
US envoy links country’s support to Lebanon enforcing state control over weapons — statement
Lebanon News
2025-07-24
US envoy links country’s support to Lebanon enforcing state control over weapons — statement
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-21
Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
Lebanon News
2025-05-21
Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
‘Greater Israel’ vision: Brief exchange on Israeli TV revives Arab concerns over expansion
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
‘Greater Israel’ vision: Brief exchange on Israeli TV revives Arab concerns over expansion
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
Lebanon News
05:46
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-28
Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video
Lebanon News
2025-07-28
Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video
0
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
2
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
3
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
14:34
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:34
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
7
Lebanon News
11:43
Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun
Lebanon News
11:43
Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun
8
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More