Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans

Lebanon’s cabinet has approved the Ministry of Energy and Water’s action plan for the wastewater sector, presented by the minister, according to Information Minister Paul Morcos.



Following the session, Morcos explained that the plan aims to ensure the sector’s sustainability by strengthening water institutions’ capacities to manage wastewater treatment projects and provide services fairly and sustainably.



It also includes completing infrastructure rehabilitation projects and wastewater treatment initiatives already underway to ensure proper and efficient operation, as well as securing funding for unfinished projects.



The cabinet also approved the Ministry of Environment’s action plan, emphasizing the urgent need to complete procedures to appoint the National Authority for Solid Waste Management.



In addition, ministers agreed to update the national integrated solid waste management strategy and finalize a draft law to recover costs in solid waste management.



The cabinet approved a draft decree to reclaim a project previously submitted to parliament in 2023 and stressed the need to secure funding—particularly through coordination with donors—to implement the ministry’s plan, especially the components related to waste treatment projects.