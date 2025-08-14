Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months

Financial Prosecutor Judge Maher Cheaito issued a decision, “based on ongoing investigations,” requiring individuals and entities, including bankers, to deposit in Lebanese banks amounts equal to the sums they transferred abroad during the banking and financial crisis the country went through, and in the same currency, with the aim of reintroducing them into Lebanon’s banking system.



This must be done within two months, under the supervision of the Financial Public Prosecution, and in accordance with conditions it sets, according to the National News Agency.









