Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon, including Zellaya and the Jabour Heights in the West Bekaa, as well as Jarmaq and Berghoz in the south.



A series of strikes also targeted an open area between Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh.



Meanwhile, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that two airstrikes struck the Jouret Khodr-Qotrani area in Jezzine.