Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa

Lebanon News
14-08-2025 | 14:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon, including Zellaya and the Jabour Heights in the West Bekaa, as well as Jarmaq and Berghoz in the south.

A series of strikes also targeted an open area between Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that two airstrikes struck the Jouret Khodr-Qotrani area in Jezzine.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

South Lebanon

West Bekaa

LBCI Next
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-23

Israeli airstrikes target multiple forested and mountainous areas north of Litani River—Video

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
14:02

Lebanon eliminated from FIBA Asia Cup after narrow loss to New Zealand

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-06

France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More