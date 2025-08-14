News
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
Lebanon News
14-08-2025 | 14:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon, including Zellaya and the Jabour Heights in the West Bekaa, as well as Jarmaq and Berghoz in the south.
A series of strikes also targeted an open area between Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh.
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that two airstrikes struck the Jouret Khodr-Qotrani area in Jezzine.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrikes
South Lebanon
West Bekaa
