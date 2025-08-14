Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun

14-08-2025 | 11:43
Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun
0min
Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun

Two rockets struck an area in the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil district on Thursday afternoon. Details about the attack and any potential casualties have not yet been released.

