Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat

Lebanon News
09-03-2025 | 04:29
High views
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat

A Lebanese official source revealed that authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle $4 million from Syria into Lebanon through an illegal border crossing in the northern region.  

The source explained to the "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper that a vehicle attempting to enter Lebanon from Syria was blocked by a Lebanese army checkpoint. The smugglers, caught off guard, abandoned the car and fled the scene.  

During the pursuit, security forces discovered the money in several bags near the abandoned vehicle. The smugglers were unable to escape with the funds due to the army's swift response.  

Download now the LBCI mobile app
