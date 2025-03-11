US-led talks in Naqoura focus on advancing Resolution 1701, return of Lebanese detainees

On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon announced that the Cessation of Hostilities Implementation “Mechanism” had convened for its sixth session in Naqoura, with UNIFIL hosting the meeting.



According to an embassy statement, the United States served as chair alongside representatives from France, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), and Israel's army.



The attendees focused on advancing the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, as well as the full execution of the November 26, 2024, "Cessation of Hostilities" arrangement.



The discussions also addressed the next steps for resolving the remaining issues between Israel and Lebanon.



"After the meeting and at the request of the United States, Israel returned five Lebanese citizens being held in Israeli custody to Lebanon. The Mechanism will continue to meet regularly to achieve full implementation of the cessation of hostilities," it said.