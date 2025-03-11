News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US-led talks in Naqoura focus on advancing Resolution 1701, return of Lebanese detainees
Lebanon News
11-03-2025 | 13:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US-led talks in Naqoura focus on advancing Resolution 1701, return of Lebanese detainees
On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon announced that the Cessation of Hostilities Implementation “Mechanism” had convened for its sixth session in Naqoura, with UNIFIL hosting the meeting.
According to an embassy statement, the United States served as chair alongside representatives from France, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), and Israel's army.
The attendees focused on advancing the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, as well as the full execution of the November 26, 2024, "Cessation of Hostilities" arrangement.
The discussions also addressed the next steps for resolving the remaining issues between Israel and Lebanon.
"After the meeting and at the request of the United States, Israel returned five Lebanese citizens being held in Israeli custody to Lebanon. The Mechanism will continue to meet regularly to achieve full implementation of the cessation of hostilities," it said.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United States
Embassy
Naqoura
UNIFIL
France
Lebanese Armed Forces
Israel
Next
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes 534 food baskets in northern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-05
Lebanese FM emphasizes Resolution 1701, Arab unity in talks with US Ambassador
Lebanon News
2025-03-05
Lebanese FM emphasizes Resolution 1701, Arab unity in talks with US Ambassador
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Sources to LBCI: US delegation reaffirms support for Lebanese Army, discusses southern stability, Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Sources to LBCI: US delegation reaffirms support for Lebanese Army, discusses southern stability, Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
07:04
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
Lebanon News
07:04
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese presidency: Four detainees returned after negotiations, fifth set for release Wednesday
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese presidency: Four detainees returned after negotiations, fifth set for release Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:45
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese presidency: Four detainees returned after negotiations, fifth set for release Wednesday
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese presidency: Four detainees returned after negotiations, fifth set for release Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:16
Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:16
Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported
2
Lebanon News
09:27
Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit
Lebanon News
09:27
Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit
3
Lebanon News
12:35
Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander
Lebanon News
12:35
Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander
4
Lebanon News
07:04
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
Lebanon News
07:04
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
5
Lebanon News
12:45
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:45
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:46
Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri
Lebanon News
05:46
Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation
8
Middle East News
08:26
Suwayda leaders meet with Syrian president to form local security force — the details
Middle East News
08:26
Suwayda leaders meet with Syrian president to form local security force — the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More