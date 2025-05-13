Trump says US wants to help Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Saudi Arabia will soon sign a normalization agreement with Israel, as part of ongoing American efforts to reshape the region's political landscape.



Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, Trump addressed Lebanon's deepening crisis, stating that the United States is committed to helping the country overcome its current challenges.



"What happened in Lebanon is terrible. Lebanon is a victim of Hezbollah and Iran," he noted.