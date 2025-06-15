Israel's military said its air force struck Mashhad airport in Iran's northeast on Sunday, the latest move in what it calls an offensive against the Islamic Republic's military and nuclear sites.



"A short while ago, the air force struck an Iranian aerial refueling aircraft at Mashhad airport in eastern Iran, approximately 2,300 kilometers (1,430) from Israel," adding it was "the longest-range strike conducted since the beginning of the operation" that began Friday.



AFP