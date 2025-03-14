News
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
Lebanon News
14-03-2025 | 09:22
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri affirmed that Lebanon will not, under any circumstances or pressures, relinquish even 'an inch of its land or any of its sovereign rights.'
He emphasized that the country will resort to all available means to protect these rights, preserve its territory, and liberate any remaining land under Israeli occupation.
Speaking to a delegation from the newly elected administrative board of the Association for Specialization and Scientific Guidance, Berri stated that safeguarding Lebanon is inherently tied to preserving the South. He stressed that national unity should be a point of consensus rather than division.
"If we stand united, we can overcome any challenge facing Lebanon. With unity, we have prevailed, but with division and fragmentation, Lebanon has suffered hardships that threatened its very existence," Berri said.
He called on all parties to foster unity and focus on issues that unite Lebanese people rather than those that divide them.
Berri also expressed hope for a consensus on adopting a unified mechanism for administrative appointments based on merit and integrity.
He underscored that stability and trust in Lebanon are in the hands of the Lebanese people, adding that the ongoing efforts, including the government's recent administrative appointments and the revival of public institutions, will help steer the country toward recovery.
On the issue of Syrian refugees, Berri insisted that the current situation is unsustainable. He urged the international community to address the matter urgently in light of recent developments in Syria, emphasizing the need for a resolution that ensures Lebanon's stability and facilitates the safe return of refugees to their homeland.
