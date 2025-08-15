MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army

Lebanon News
15-08-2025 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army

Lebanese MP George Okais said the current government has tasked the army with drafting plans to implement the ceasefire agreement previously negotiated by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. 

He noted that the main decision was made on November 27, 2024, with Berri as the negotiator, before being referred to former Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s cabinet, which approved it unanimously — including ministers from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. 

The document now on the table, he added, is a continuation of that decision.

Responding to Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem in an interview with LBCI, Okais said he respects the Shiite faith “but not when it is imposed on me.”

He argued that the matter concerns national security and that decisions affecting all citizens should not be made without consulting them, nor should any belief be imposed by force.

Okais expressed full confidence in the Lebanese army, saying it has the training and national integrity to carry out any defensive mission, as it has demonstrated since 1975. However, he warned that the primary concern remains “whether there will be a state in Lebanon at all.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

George Okais

Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israeli drone lands on hospital roof in Bint Jbeil, authorities intervene
Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-11

Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-16

First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-15

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Israeli drone lands on hospital roof in Bint Jbeil, authorities intervene

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-03

Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-07

Cabinet meets to discuss sovereignty measures and November ceasefire arrangements

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Israeli drone lands on hospital roof in Bint Jbeil, authorities intervene

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun

LBCI
Sports News
14:02

Lebanon eliminated from FIBA Asia Cup after narrow loss to New Zealand

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More