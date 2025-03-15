Former PM Saad Hariri says achieving Kamal Jumblatt and Rafic Hariri’s dream remains a 'common goal'

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri marked the anniversary of Kamal Jumblatt's assassination by addressing former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt and party members, emphasizing the significance of the recent arrest of the main suspect in the killing.



He accused Hafez al-Assad’s regime of orchestrating the operation and later withdrawing from Lebanon on the blood of his father, Rafic Hariri.



Hariri called for a "new phase" where only state institutions hold weapons, and the constitution is the sole authority.



He stressed that while Kamal Jumblatt and Rafic Hariri’s sacrifices united their paths, their ultimate goal was a stable and sovereign Lebanon.