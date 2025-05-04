Putin says Russia has the strength to finish Ukraine operation

Putin says Russia has the strength to finish Ukraine operation
Putin says Russia has the strength to finish Ukraine operation

President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Sunday that Russia had sufficient strength and resources to take the war in Ukraine to its logical conclusion, though he hoped that there would be no need to use nuclear weapons.

In a film by state television about Putin's quarter of a century as Russia's paramount leader entitled "Russia, Kremlin, Putin, 25 years", Putin was asked by a reporter about the risk of nuclear escalation from the Ukraine war.

"They wanted to provoke us so that we made mistakes," Putin said, speaking beside a portrait of Tsar Alexander III, a 19th century conservative who suppressed dissent. "There has been no need to use those weapons ... and I hope they will not be required."

Reuters

