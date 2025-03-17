Six killed, 36 injured in latest clashes on Lebanon-Syria border

Lebanon News
17-03-2025 | 15:35
High views
Six killed, 36 injured in latest clashes on Lebanon-Syria border
Six killed, 36 injured in latest clashes on Lebanon-Syria border

At least six people were killed, 36 injured, and three captured in recent clashes along the Lebanon-Syria border, according to local sources.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Clashes

Lebanon

Syria

Border

