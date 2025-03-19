Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met on Wednesday with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at Baabda Palace, where key issues related to Lebanon’s political and security situation were discussed.



During the meeting, President Aoun emphasized that reforms are not just a demand from the international and regional community but a vital necessity for Lebanon.



The Lebanese president also addressed ongoing issues with Israel, highlighting the country’s continued occupation of territories and hills in the southern part of Lebanon.



He pointed out that Israel's actions are obstructing the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and contradicting the ceasefire agreement.



President Aoun further revealed that Israel has rejected all Lebanese proposals to evacuate the five hills currently under Israeli control. He also mentioned that Israel continues to hold a number of Lebanese detainees.



On her part, Foreign Minister Baerbock reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to supporting Lebanon and stressed the importance of enacting necessary reforms.



She expressed her country’s deep concern regarding the situation in Lebanon, particularly the ongoing challenges in the south and along the Lebanese-Syrian border.



It is worth noting that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Beirut on Wednesday afternoon for an official visit. During her stay, she is set to meet with several Lebanese officials to discuss key issues.