President Aoun condemns escalating violence in southern Lebanon, urges immediate action

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned attempts to drag Lebanon into the cycle of violence once again.



In a statement, President Aoun emphasized that the events occurring in southern Lebanon on Saturday, and those that have been ongoing since February 18, represent a continuous aggression against Lebanon and a blow to the national rescue plan supported by all Lebanese.



President Aoun called on all relevant parties in southern Lebanon, particularly the Monitoring Committee established under November 2024's ceasefire agreement and the Lebanese Army, to closely monitor the situation.



He urged them to act with the utmost seriousness to prevent any repercussions and to address any violations or negligence that may threaten the country during these critical times.



The President also instructed the Army Commander to take the necessary field measures to ensure citizens' safety and launch an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the recent events.