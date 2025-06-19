Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister

19-06-2025 | 03:22
Iran&#39;s Khamenei &#39;will be held accountable&#39; over hospital strike: Israeli minister
Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister

Israel's defense minister said Thursday that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be "held accountable" after an Iranian strike on a hospital in Israel, adding he had ordered the army to "intensify strikes" on the Islamic republic.

"These are some of the most serious war crimes -- and Khamenei will be held accountable for his actions," Israel Katz said, adding that he and the prime minister ordered the military "to intensify strikes against strategic targets in Iran and against the power infrastructure in Tehran, to eliminate the threats to the state of Israel and to shake the Ayatollahs' regime."

At least 47 injured in Israel after Iran missile attack: Rescuers
Israel's Netanyahu says Iran will 'pay heavy price' after hospital strike
