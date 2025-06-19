PM Salam meets US Envoy to discuss security, sovereignty, and border issues

Lebanon News
19-06-2025 | 10:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam meets US Envoy to discuss security, sovereignty, and border issues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam meets US Envoy to discuss security, sovereignty, and border issues

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received U.S. special envoy Tom Barrack to discuss developments in Lebanon and the region. 

During the meeting, Prime Minister Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to security and stability, as well as its rejection of being drawn into the ongoing regional conflict.

He also emphasized the government’s determination to continue implementing its reform plan and to extend the full sovereignty of the Lebanese state over its entire territory.

Salam highlighted the importance of the UNIFIL's role and its continuation in ensuring the implementation of Resolution 1701. 

He called for support to help Lebanon pressure Israel to withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories fully.

The prime minister also updated the U.S. envoy on government steps and ongoing coordination with the Syrian side to address outstanding issues, primarily the control of the shared border, as a precursor to border demarcation.

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

US Envoy

Security

Sovereignty

Border Issues

LBCI Next
MEA adds extra flights to Paris and Cairo
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

PM Salam to Palestinian President: Commitment to sovereignty, disarmament, and two-state solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-08

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

President Joseph Aoun meets PM Nawaf Salam to discuss Israeli attack on southern suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:57

Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA announces additional flight to and from Paris on June 23, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Toll rises to two following Israeli strike on a motorcycle in South Lebanon's Kfarjoz

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-30

Finance Minister after IMF meeting: Progress in talks, no new taxes

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-11

Pro-Israel rabbi and Trump-linked pastor visit Syria, say peace is possible

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-18

BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:57

Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More