PM Salam meets US Envoy to discuss security, sovereignty, and border issues

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received U.S. special envoy Tom Barrack to discuss developments in Lebanon and the region.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to security and stability, as well as its rejection of being drawn into the ongoing regional conflict.



He also emphasized the government’s determination to continue implementing its reform plan and to extend the full sovereignty of the Lebanese state over its entire territory.



Salam highlighted the importance of the UNIFIL's role and its continuation in ensuring the implementation of Resolution 1701.



He called for support to help Lebanon pressure Israel to withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories fully.



The prime minister also updated the U.S. envoy on government steps and ongoing coordination with the Syrian side to address outstanding issues, primarily the control of the shared border, as a precursor to border demarcation.