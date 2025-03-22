Lebanese Army discovers and dismantles three rocket launch platforms north of the Litani River

The Lebanese Army Command announced that following the launch of rockets from Lebanese territory toward the occupied Palestinian territories, army units conducted search and inspection operations.



As a result, they discovered three rudimentary rocket launch platforms in the area north of the Litani River, between the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Arnoun in Nabatieh, South Lebanon, and proceeded to dismantle them.



Lebanese security forces are working to identify, track down, and arrest those responsible for launching the rockets amid serious suspicions that the attack was deliberately intended to escalate tensions.