Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI

Lebanon News
23-05-2025 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI

A dedicated lane for public transportation buses will soon be introduced at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to ease passenger transfers, sources confirmed to LBCI on Friday.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Public Transport

Beirut

Rafic Hariri International Airport

LBCI Next
Israeli drone drops bomb on Aita al-Shaab, no injuries reported
US Embassy in Beirut to close on May 26 for Memorial Day
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

UAE hits highest May temperature on record at 50.4C

LBCI
Middle East News
08:34

Pro-Iran Palestinian faction chiefs have quit Damascus amid pressure: Faction sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Judge Tarek Bitar questions udges Jad Maalouf and Carla Chawah in Beirut Port explosion case

LBCI
World News
08:06

Fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Rome: Iran media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Judge Tarek Bitar questions udges Jad Maalouf and Carla Chawah in Beirut Port explosion case

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Lebanon govt source to AFP: disarming Palestinian camps to start mid-June

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Lebanon and Palestinian officials discuss roadmap to disarm camps

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

US Embassy in Beirut to close on May 26 for Memorial Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

MP Sethrida Geagea: We will grant confidence to the new government as it is not subject to a blocking third

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Several municipal and mukhtar councils win by acclamation in Zgharta district ahead of elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon's Toul to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:27

Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israel strikes southern town of Toul following evacuation alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More