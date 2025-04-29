Israel frees Gaza aid worker who went missing after deadly attack

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-04-2025 | 12:01
High views
Israel frees Gaza aid worker who went missing after deadly attack
Israel frees Gaza aid worker who went missing after deadly attack

Israeli authorities freed a Palestinian emergency responder who went missing in late March when 15 humanitarian workers were killed in Gaza in an incident that drew worldwide condemnation, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday.

PRCS staff member Asaad Al-Nsasrah went missing after the 15 paramedics and other rescue workers were shot dead on March 23 in three separate shootings at the same location near the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The 15 were buried in a shallow grave, close to their wrecked vehicles, where their bodies were found a week later by officials from the United Nations and the PRCS.

"The occupation forces have just released medic Asaad Al-Nsasrah, who was detained on March 23, 2025, while performing his humanitarian duty during the massacre of medical teams in the Tel Al-Sultan area of Rafah Governorate," PRCS said in a post on X.

The Israeli military did not have an immediate comment.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Palestine Red Crescent Society

Rafah

