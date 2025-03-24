MP Wael Abou Faour, a member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, expressed hope that the tragedy experienced by the Lebanese people would not be repeated following the Israeli attacks and rocket fire on Saturday.



He called for a unified Lebanese stance behind the state by adhering to the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and committing to what the Lebanese government has agreed upon, emphasizing that the government and the Lebanese state should be the choice of all.



Speaking at a Ramadan iftar, Abou Faour stressed that, regardless of its weaknesses, the state remains the best option for the Lebanese people.



He acknowledged its limitations but said it continues striving to achieve the Lebanese's aspirations.



He expressed hope for a return to a united national identity and for all parties to rally behind the state, which should serve as an umbrella for all.



Abou Faour warned that challenges are growing on Lebanon's eastern border, expressing his hope for stability in Syria.



He cautioned against the belief that instability in Syria could benefit Lebanon, emphasizing that Lebanon's strategic interest lies in Syria's stability.



He also pointed to challenges on Lebanon's southern border, with the continued occupation and what he described as ambushes disguised as calls for political negotiations.



He said he does not believe Lebanon is in a position to engage in such discussions at this time.