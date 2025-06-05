Afghan women UN staff forced to work from home after threats

Afghan women working for the United Nations in Kabul have been threatened by unidentified men because of their jobs, the organization and several women told AFP on Thursday.



Multiple women working for various UN agencies told AFP on condition of anonymity they had been threatened on the street and over the phone by men warning them to "stay home".



UN staffer Huda -- not her real name -- said that for weeks she has been bombarded with messages abusing her for "working with foreigners".



"The messages keep coming and they are always harassing us... saying, 'Don't let me see you again, or else'," the young woman told AFP.



She said her office had advised her to work from home until further notice.



The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed that UN staff had been threatened.



"Several United Nations female national staff members in the Afghan capital Kabul have been subjected to threats by unidentified individuals related to their work with the UN," it said in a statement.





AFP