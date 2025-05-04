Michel Suleiman urges voters to choose their future, voices support for change in Aamchit

Former President Michel Suleiman stressed the importance of elections as a symbol of freedom and democracy after casting his vote in Aamchit on Sunday, saying citizens must shape their future through the municipal council.



“I support change in Aamchit, represented by the Hope list,” he said, noting that the competition in the town is family-based, with political parties stemming from those families. “The final word belongs to the voter, who is the source of authority,” he added, urging citizens to carefully consider their choices.



Suleiman also called for implementing administrative decentralization, proportional representation, and a women's quota.