PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed that the key to financial reform and the return of depositors' funds starts with lifting banking secrecy and distinguishing between legitimate and illegitimate funds.



He also pointed out that banks must take responsibility, increase their capital, and restructure.



Salam made these comments during a meeting with a delegation from the "The Depositors' Cry" Association at the Grand Serail.



He highlighted the importance of protecting state assets and managing them more productively to help revive all sectors.



After the meeting, Khalil Broumana, speaking for the delegation, said: "We told Salam we reject the information being published about depositors' rights. We presented our concerns and called for a criminal investigation into all ministries and banks to uncover the truth. We also made it clear that we oppose any attempts to divide depositors' rights, whether small or large, because a depositor is a depositor."